CommuniHealth Services, operated by Morehouse Community Medical Centers Inc. broke ground this week on a new state-of-the-art 41,000 square-foot medical facility on Franklin Street in Bastrop.
The new medical facility furthers CommuniHealth Services’ mission to provide access to affordable quality healthcare services to the communities it serves.
Site improvements will include 210 parking spaces, a new driveway, and room for future expansion of the clinic.
The new Bastrop Clinic will consolidate three stand-alone sites (a pediatric clinic, a family practice clinic, and an administrative site), and allow for (1) the expansion of medical, dental and behavioral health services; (2) on-site pharmacy, radiology, and laboratory services; and (3) community space that can be converted to a 25-bed shelter to house people who need low-level medical attention during an emergency.
This clinic will also have an emergency generator that can power essential portions of the facility, which will allow CommuniHealth Services to continue to treat patients in the event of a power outage.
