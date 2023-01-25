Alana Cooper, president and chief executive officer of Discover Monroe-West Monroe was installed as Chairman of the Louisiana Travel Association Board of Directors at its annual meeting at The Higgins Hotel New Orleans.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- River Oaks, Claiborne Christian to play in Pelicans arena
- ‘Delighted in shredding’ claim hounds law clerk at 4JDC
- Ouachita weathers storm in hard-fought win over rival Rebels
- Former Rebel Cutler commits to Buckeyes
- Lady Warriors beat General Trass, 58-22
- Mayor disputes WM Marshal's claim about misspent funds
- Cummings at home on sidelines
- New Baptist pastor felt led to Vidalia
- Obituaries - Jan. 18, 2023
- Vidalia ‘on the move’ with projects
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
READ MORE
- By Georgiann Potts Random Thoughts
Writer’s Note: Certain Christmas Eves stand out in our memories long after the actual day. F… Read moreGeorgiann Potts: Weather havoc dampens Christmas festivities
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
The West Monroe Sports and Events Complex is slated for completion this fall, but the venue’… Read moreFlooring issue could delay sports complex
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
The Ouachita Parish Police Jury is considering new boundary lines for parish districts which… Read morePolice Jury begins redistricting process
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
The city of West Monroe held three community meetings last week to get feedback on its appli… Read moreWest Monroe gets feedback on RAISE grant
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe City School Board member Bill Willson was elected as the board’s president earlier th… Read moreWillson elected MCSB president
The University of Louisiana-Monroe art program and Bry Gallery are currently hosting an exhi… Read moreNew exhibit on view at ULM’s Bry Gallery
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is reminding specialty crop producers that applica… Read moreUSDA announces signup for 2023 food safety assistance
During the Louisiana Travel Association (LTA) annual meeting on Jan. 19, Cory Bahr was honor… Read moreBahr honored at LTA annual meeting
The city of Monroe’s engineering department revealed new stop signs last week at Thomas Aven… Read moreMonroe installs new stop signs
Alana Cooper, president and chief executive officer of Discover Monroe-West Monroe was inst… Read moreCooper elected chairman of LTA board
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
The University of Louisiana-Monroe recently received $2.5 million in federal funding through… Read moreULM receives $2.5 million in federal funding for projects
Herman Hartwell Barnes Read moreObituaries published Jan. 25, 2023
Monroe police arrested a man last week on suspicion of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile a… Read moreMan arrested on suspicion of shooting 3-year-old
LHC’s Board of Directors recently approved $210 million to develop 731 affordable rental uni… Read moreLHC approves $10.6 million for Bayou D’Arbonne Retirement Village
Last week the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) elected its Board off… Read moreBoffy elected BESE president
Lester Ramsey of West Monroe was sentenced last week for a 2020 murder which he was found gu… Read moreWM man sentenced to life for 2020 murder
- By Loryn Kykendall loryn@ouachitacitizen.com
Nelwyn Fontana, the former secretary at Ouachita Junior High School in Monroe, recently resi… Read moreSchool employee resigns following racist text
- By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com
For various reasons, we may be tempted to think the Bible is not practical unless we make it… Read moreFor the Ages: The Father speaks, even in genealogies
- By Bill Roark bill.roark@reagan.com
Sometimes it seems there is a restaurant or two on every corner. Read moreBill Roark: Locals survive among giants
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.