The Arts Council of Northeast Louisiana is excited to announce Celebrating Louisiane, a traveling exhibition embodying the culture, life & lagniappe of Louisiana. Celebrating Louisiane is sponsored by the Louisiana Art & Folk Festival, in cooperation with the Northeast Louisiana Arts Council.
A statewide artist call is currently open for any visual art submissions that fit the theme.
The deadline for submission is September 24, 2021.
The accepted visual art mediums are: Acrylic, Airbrush, Charcoal, Collage, Digital Art, Drawing, Engraving, Fiber Arts, Film/Video, Glassblowing, Graphite, Illustration, Leatherwork, Metalwork, Mixed Media, New Media, Oil, Pastel, Pen & Ink, Pottery/Ceramics, Printmaking, Sculpture, Photography, Textiles, Watercolor, Weaving, Woodworking.
With the help of a juried panel, prizes will be awarded to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners in the amount of $750, $500 & $300.
The full guidelines for submissions can be found online, as well as the submission form at: https://nelaarts.org/nela-arts-events/celebrating-louisiane.html.
The Arts Council of Northeast Louisiana is located at 2305 North 7th St., West Monroe, LA 71291. For more: nelaarts.org
