Kenneth Wilson, City Councilman of District 4, along with PEEP Inc. recently announced a donation of $1,000 to Ouachita Multi-Purpose Community Action Program (OMCAP).
The funds donated will be applied to the utility bills of citizens who have had a loss of wages due to COVID-19 or who have had added expenses due to the April 12 tornado.
“It is very important to provide assistance to those citizens that have been impacted and I would like to personally CHALLENGE everyone who is willing and able, to match this donation,” Wilson said. “If you are unable to match this donation, please give whatever you are able to give. It is imperative that we continue to work together for the welfare of our community.”
Kema Dawson, OMCAP executive director, said, “The funds donated will help citizens that have been impacted and need assistance, but may not qualify for the Federal Programs that OMCAP already has in place.”
The Ouachita Multi-Purpose Community Action Program serves as an anti-poverty agency on behalf of federal, state and local government to provide assistance to Ouachita residents of Ouachita, working with a network of Community Action Agencies and other neighborhood-based organizations to reduce poverty, revitalize communities and empower people.
