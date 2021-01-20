Abby Wise recently joined the Discover Monroe-West Monroe team as the Public Relations and Media Coordinator.
She has served as the communications assistant for the past two years.
Wise recently graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Louisiana at Monroe with a B.A. in Communication.
“I am excited to continue serving the Monroe-West Monroe area and can’t wait to share the great news about the Twin Cities” Abby Wise, Discover Monroe-West Monroe Public Relations and Media Coordinator said.
Wise will help promote Monroe-West Monroe as a tourism destination through public relations and media efforts.
“We are excited to have Abby join us in this position and look forward to her continued contribution to the tourism industry of Ouachita Parish” Sheila Snow, Discover Monroe-West Monroe Vice President of Communications said.
She can be reached at awise@monroe-westmonroe.org.
