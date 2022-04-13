Easter is upon us. It is a time of new life. The grass, once dormant, has become green again and now needs mowing. Green leaves and flowers have returned to the bushes. Azaleas, tulips and rose bushes remind us of why we are fortunate to live in the South. Everything outside becomes lush and beautiful.
Easter eggs and bunny rabbits are symbols of Spring and new life. Blue, green & pink pastels paint away the dreary gloom of the season past. All of creation seems to reboot bringing hope and anticipation for a new season of life.
For the Christian, Easter is a reminder of the greatest act of love the world has ever known. The God of all creation made human, in his likeness. He created us for deep loving relationships. His loyal love endures forever. He desires for loyal love to be returned by his creation.
In his infinite wisdom, God gave his creation a choice. Our choice is to believe & trust in God by obeying his commands or to be our own boss and to live as we see fit. Each and everyone of us has made the wrong choice at one or more times in our lives. The results of those wrong choices is death both spiritually and physically. Those wrong choices, if continued, take us into a season of cold dark Winter. Life can become lonely and bitter with little hope of change. It can seem as though there is no way out of these dismal and dark circumstances, and we become spiritually dead.
God made a way for new life to return to his creation. The Bible tells us in John 3:16, “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only son so that everyone who believes in him will not perish but have eternal life.” The greatest act of love the world has ever known was when God became a man, lived a sinless life, died on a cruel cross and was buried for our sin and our rebellion against him. His time in that grave seemed like the darkest night, the worst Winter for his creation. But on Sunday morning, the power of God brought Jesus to life and out of that grave! He arose in total victory over all sin and rebellion. Death itself has been defeated! Though commonly referred to as Easter Sunday, it is more appropriately referred to as Resurrection Day. For everyone who believes, that same resurrection power brings new life. We are reborn into a loving relationship with God. We become his children, he becomes not just Father, but Daddy.
Easter Celebrations are actually resurrection celebrations of new life found in Christ Jesus.
Since 1908, Swartz First Baptist Church has faithfully served the community by proclaiming the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. We invite everyone to join us on Easter Sunday, April 17th. Our services are at 9:00 A.M. and 10:45 A.M. Our services last approximately one hour. Dress is very relaxed and casual. Come and meet new friends and hear more about the loyal love that endures forever in Jesus.
David McCormick has served as a minister for 38 years in 3 states and 14 different countries around the world. He currently serves as the Interim Pastor of Swartz First Baptist Church. He is married to Monroe native, Shelly Chatham McCormick. The couple makes their home in West Monroe.
