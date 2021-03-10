Zaylen Daniels, a senior at Delhi High School, recently won the Optimist Club of Monroe-Greater’s essay contest centered on the question about how optimist can help the students achieve their dreams.
Daniels was awarded $300 for the honor.
In addition, the essay will be sent to the district level to be judged along with winners from other Optimist Clubs in the district. College scholarships are available for top winners at the district level.
“Daniels, a student scholar and athlete, did a wonderful job of articulating this year’s theme,” said Jack Williams, Optimist Club of Monroe-Greater President. “He expressed himself well through the essay and deserved the honor of first place.”
Optimist International is one of the world’s largest service club organizations with 80,000 adult and youth members in 2,500 clubs in the U.S., Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico and elsewhere.
Daniels’ essay is reprinted below:
Optimism is an attitude reflecting a belief or hope that the outcome of some specific endeavor, or outcomes in general, will be positive, favorable, and desirable, according to Wikipedia. Optimism is also defined as hopefulness and confidence about the future or the successful outcome of something. Optimists believe that it is best to have a positive outlook on their lives. Some people seem to believe that happiness or optimism leads to living a longer life and most definitely leads to a far happier life than pessimism does. Optimistic people also tend to be much more liked by most normal people and that is mainly because most humans like positivity over negativity. Optimistic people achieve most of their dreams and a good number of them are optimistic because they have achieved their dreams or because they have a good chance to achieve their dreams.
Unlike optimism, pessimism is a negative mental attitude in which an undesirable outcome is anticipated from a given situation, and pessimists tend to focus on the negatives of life in general, according to Wikipedia. Another definition for pessimism is a tendency to see the worst aspect of things or believe that the worst will happen; a lack of hope or confidence in the future. Pessimistic people often tend to not even come close to achieving their dreams and a good number of them care not about achieving their dreams. This is not the path one should choose in order to reach a dream.
Some people think that the meaning of life is to reach for the stars and achieve all of your dreams. It is the general consensus that positive minded people are more likely to achieve their dreams than negative minded people are. This is generally believed because happy people tend to try much harder to achieve their goals and they do the extra little things such as smile and wave at random strangers but pessimists see those things as a colossal waste of time. This is not true because some people will notice those little things and will feel much more inclined to help the optimist than they will the pessimist. One way that optimists generally are able to achieve their dreams easier than pessimists is the never give up attitude that optimists tend to have that is very much unique to them. Another way is their work ethic as once they start a job, they will not stop until the work is completed and more often than not, they will actually end up overachieving and overachievers almost always achieve everything they set their minds to completing.
A study by Michelle Gielan states, “A recent research study found that when it comes to money, optimists are more likely to make smart moves and reap the benefits. For example, 90 percent of optimists have put money aside for a major purchase, compared to 70 percent of pessimists. Nearly two thirds of optimists have started an emergency fund, while less than half of pessmists have. Optimists reported that they stressed about finances 145 fewer days each year as compared to pessimists. They also make more money and are more likely to be promoted.”
Now of course, it is not only optimism that leads to achieve one’s dreams, there are several other factors such as having faith, having an unstoppable drive to succeed, or having a clear vision of what you want. Pessimists usually do not have any of those things, especially not faith as they tend to believe that they are doomed from the start which leads into them generally having little to no drive to succeed. Pessimists also tend to fail more because they do not have as much as a thought of what they want to achieve in life or even what they want to achieve the day after tomorrow. Ruth Umoh’s study on why you should be highly optimistic if you want to be successful. She asked many of the world’s top business executives to reveal their experiences on the topic and all of their takes on the discussion would support the prospect of using optimism to reach your dreams.
In conclusion, optimism is an attitude reflecting a belief or hope that the outcome of some specific endeavor, or outcomes in general, will be positive, favorable, and desirable, according to Wikipedia.
Optimism is the key to success, happiness, living a long and lively life and more importantly reaching your wildest dreams.
Optimism is what lifts most people out of the bed each morning and what gives them the will to keep going no matter how hard it gets and that’s how they reach their dreams. At the end of the day, it is your choice—Choose optimism.
