The Merry Little Depot street festival is planned to be held in Delhi from 9 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Depot Street. There are between 80 and 100 vendors signed up to bring all kinds of merchandise and food items. The Glory Bound Cloggers are expected to perform that morning. The proceeds from booth rentals goes to help families in the area during the holiday season that may need help making ends meet.

