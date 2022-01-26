Northeast Louisiana Delta African American Heritage Museum (NLDAAHM) invites the region 8 community and beyond to celebrate Black History Month.
The Northeast Louisiana Delta African American Heritage Museum has an exciting Black History month planned beginning with an opening program on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 11:30 a.m.
The museum’s Executive Director Mr. Ross Slacks, and guest speakers from the community including Mayor Friday Ellis and Mayor Staci Albrittion, will kick off our month-long celebration.
From Feb. 1 to May 31, visitors will have the opportunity to view a special collection of African masks and wooden sculptures on loan from the University of Louisiana at Monroe Museum of Natural History. These authentic artifacts hail from the Bamileke Tribe from Cameroon, Africa. Additionally, the museum will have a quilt exhibition, from February 1-March 1, designed to showcase African American quilt art from Louisiana and the Delta Region.
From Feb. 8-12, the museum will welcome Black Inventors and Scientists traveling exhibit featuring the great contributions of African American inventors and Scientists who have given us everything from the refrigerator to aspirin.
This traveling exhibit provides an exciting educational opportunity to learn about inventors like Lewis Howard Latimer (1848-1928) who was a member of Thomas Edison’s research team, which was called “Edison’s Pioneers”.
Latimer improved the newly-invented incandescent light bulb by inventing a carbon filament, which he patented in 1881.
NLDAAHM will also host two speakers including Bettye Kearse and Elvin Shields. Kearse is a book author, essayist, and a retired pediatrician who, in this evocative and probing debut, traces her family’s history from the antebellum South to present-day California and Boston and investigates long-standing claims that she and her relatives are descended from U.S. president James Madison. Listen to Keasrse’s discussion on Feb. 3 at 3 p.m. via Zoom at the museum.
NLDAAHM is also excited to welcome twisted wire sculpture artist Elvin Shield who is a twisted wire toymaker from the Cane River plantations.
As a child of sharecroppers, he started making toys at the age of 5. He left the plantation in 1967 after high school graduation and joined the Army for a 4-year tour of duty. He returned to Natchitoches after retiring as a mechanical engineer with 32 years of experience. Shields will join us in-person at the museum on Feb. 26 at 3 p.m. for a community presentation.
Museum hours are Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission to the NLDAAHM is $5 for adults 18 and over and $3 for students and senior citizens. School groups are welcome and encouraged to make reservations by calling 318-342-8889. Group rates are available.
If your school is unable to attend Black History Month Celebration, the NLDAAHM continues to celebrate Black history, culture, and excellence every month.
