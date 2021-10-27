Two Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies were recently recognized for their work with Keep Louisiana Beautiful and Ouachita Green.
Sgt. Wayne Heckford, pictured right center, received the Golden Can Award from Keep Louisiana Beautiful, a state affiliate of the National Keep America Beautiful organization.
The award is presented to a statewide winner each year honoring a public servant who displays a deep commitment to KLB’s mission in their daily work by going above and beyond the call of duty.
Sgt. Heckford is a 30-year veteran of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office and supervises the Code Enforcement Division, which enforces the litter abatement ordinances in Ouachita Parish.
Warden Paul Campbell was presented the Law Enforcement Award by Ouachita Green for his commitment to service assisting the organization each year.
He was recognized for going above and beyond the call of duty helping with litter abatement and recycling projects. He has also played a key role in providing support for their Household Hazardous Waste and America Recycles Day events, as well as assisting with stream cleanup projects.
Warden Campbell, pictured bottom right, is a 29-year veteran of OPSO and is currently the Warden at the Ouachita Correctional Center.
