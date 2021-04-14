Ouachita Parish sheriff’s Deputy Chris Lambert was recognized by Sheriff Jay Russell and Chief Deputy Marc Mashaw for his efforts saving the life of a driver involved in a head-on collision March 29.
Lambert was dispatched to a reported head-on vehicle accident on DeSiard Street and U.S. Hwy. 80 in Monroe. Lambert was in the immediate area and arrived on scene in less than one minute.
After arriving, Lambert observed bystanders attempting to remove the driver from a crashed vehicle that was engulfed in flames. Lambert retrieved the fire extinguisher from his patrol unit and began applying the chemical to the hood and driver area to keep the flames off the bystanders. The effort by the bystanders failed. Lambert proceeded to try to remove the driver as his fire extinguisher emptied and was able to cut the shoulder harness of the driver with his knife.
As he cut the harness, a second deputy, Casey Albritton arrived on scene and began applying the chemical from his fire extinguisher while Lambert worked to free the driver’s legs from being pinned under the steering column.
During this rescue attempt by Lambert, Albritton’s extinguisher emptied also, as the flames continued to intensify. Louisiana State Police Trooper Darren Ragland arrived and began assisting and applied chemical from his extinguisher, while efforts continued to try and free the driver. The flames were not controlled by the trooper’s extinguisher and continued to intensify, by now reaching the front passenger area of the vehicle. Finally, the driver’s legs were freed.
Forcing open a rear door of the vehicle, the three of them were able to pull the driver into the rear seat and out of the vehicle to safety.
Almost immediately afterward the vehicle was completely engulfed in flames.
Sheriff Jay Russell commended the efforts of all three men for their actions that no doubt led to saving the driver’s life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.