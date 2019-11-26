Strauss Theatre on Lamy Lane in Monroe plans to open the “Sanders Family Christmas” dinner theatre production on Dec. 5.
The doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 6:30 p.m.
The show runs on Dec. 6, 7, and 9.
The price is $50. Food will be catered by Gator Girls as a buffet with two entrees and plenty of accompanying food items, as well as complimentary beer and wine.
Bob Chambless directed the production.
“Sanders Family Christmas” is the sequel to the wildly successful bluegrass gospel musical “Smoke on the Mountain.” It’s Dec. 24, 1941 and America is going to war.
So is Dennis Sanders, of the Sanders Family Singers. Join Pastor Mervin Oglethorpe and the rest of the Sanders family as they send Dennis off with hilarious and touching stories and twenty-five Southern Gospel Christmas favorites.
