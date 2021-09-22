Discover Monroe-West Monroe, recently known as the convention and visitors bureau, launched its new website on Aug. 31.
The website can be viewed at www.monroe-westmonroe.org.
Website visitors will have access to information about attractions, restaurants, hotels, and events in the area. Individuals can customize their visit with the new experience builder located in the top right corner of the homepage. Visitors will receive a variety of trip ideas after answering a few questions.
“Our website is engaging and content driven. The new platform allows us to place the story of Monroe-West Monroe front and center to those visiting our online space. Visitors and locals will have access to interesting content and updated listings of all the great things to see, do, and eat in Monroe-West Monroe” Sheila Snow, Discover Monroe-West Monroe Vice President of Communications said.
The website was designed by Tempest, a multifaceted agency and destination organization advocate.
“Partnering with the Discover Monroe-West Monroe team on the project was a fulfilling experience for the entire Tempest team” said Taylor Ander, Tempest Account Manager. “This new destination website will highlight what makes Monroe-West Monroe so special and will drive the economic opportunity for the community as a whole by elevating the Monroe-West Monroe travel experience to a wider visitor audience.”
