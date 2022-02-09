During its Annual Meeting on Feb. 2, the Louisiana Travel Association (LTA) announced the winners of the Louey Awards, which honors and showcases individuals and organizations who have made outstanding contributions to the Louisiana tourism industry.
DBB, Inc. 65th World Series, hosted by Discover Monroe-West Monroe—previously the Monroe-West Monroe Convention & Visitors Bureau—was honored as the Major Event of the Year.
“We are grateful to be recognized by the Louisiana Travel Association for our partnership with DBB, Inc. We are so proud of our relationship with this outstanding organization.” said Alana Cooper, Discover Monroe-West Monroe President/CEO.
“We are excited to continue our partnership with DBB, Inc. this summer and can’t wait to bring the best of youth baseball back to Ouachita Parish.”
The DBB, Inc. 65th World Series was hosted in Monroe-West Monroe this past July and brought an economic impact of more than $1 million to Ouachita Parish.
“On behalf of the DBB, Inc. organization, I congratulate Discover Monroe-West Monroe on winning a coveted “Louey Award” presented by the Louisiana Travel Association.” said Sandy Jones DBB, Inc. Commissioner/CEO.
“The staff at Discover Monroe-West Monroe are outstanding professionals with a keen awareness and appreciation of the economic benefits associated with World Series youth baseball events. By having an excellent host, we were able to have a highly successful event. DBB, Inc. greatly enjoys our partnership with the award-winning Discover Monroe-West Monroe organization.”
