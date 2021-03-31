Discover Monroe-West Monroe was awarded the 2020 Team Louisiana Sports Investor for the Louisiana State Games at the annual Team Louisiana awards ceremony on March 15.
This award honors an organization or individual that has successfully hosted events for five or more years in the state of Louisiana and has enhanced the local community by driving sports tourism, creating economic impact, and bringing a positive influence on the region.
“The Louisiana State Games has many great event coordinators that thrive on making each state games event the best it can. It is this common thread that binds each event together under the umbrella of the Louisiana State Games. Through their leadership and dedication, we share this award with all those that had a hand in making the state games into what it represents today.” Scott Bruscato, Discover Monroe-West Monroe Senior Vice President of Sales said.
The Louisiana State Games is a sports festival consisting of 15 sports, created for Louisiana’s amateur athletes, paying particular attention to an improved quality of life by attracting athletes from various backgrounds, ages, and skill levels to compete in a truly amateur sports competition.
As a member of the National Congress of State Games (NCSG), which is a community based, multi-sport member of the United States Olympic Committee (USOC), the events of the Louisiana State Games provided the Monroe-West Monroe community and region an economic impact of $358,000 through hotel stays and visitor spending in 2019.
