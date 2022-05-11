Discover Monroe-West Monroe hosted their annual Tourism Industry Award Luncheon on Friday, May 6 at ULM’s Bayou Pointe. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungessor served as the guest speaker.
Alana Cooper, Discover Monroe-West Monroe’s President/CEO, shared the organization’s successes in 2021.
“In 2021, we had some definite wins with a successful year for Monroe-West Monroe and Ouachita Parish tourism,” Cooper said. “We are back above 2019 figures and gained over 11 percent in occupancy and our average daily rate jumped up 14 percent from 2020.”
Through Discover Monroe-West Monroe’s efforts, an economic impact of over $13 million dollars was reported for 2021, which included 132 sporting events, conventions, & meetings in Ouachita Parish.
Awards were presented to individuals and organizations in the community that helped generate tourism to Ouachita Parish.
Award winners are as follows:
• Association Meeting Planner Award — National Cutting Horse Association, Gwen Coie and Robert Charles Brown
• Sports Event Organizer of the Year — Twin City BMX, Natalie Harper, Jason Johnson, Rob Turner, Jarrett Spurgeon, and Sara Wall
• Louisiana State Games — Disc Golf, Connie Stewart
• Sports Volunteer Service Award — NELA Community Tennis Association, Nancy Adams, Anne Minniger, Phillip Craig, Laura Bryan, and Kathryn Waters
• Hospitality Star Award — Jason Cooper, Best Western Airport
• Attraction Partner Award — Ralph Calhoun, Biedenharn Museum & Gardens
• Restaurant Partner — Joey Trappey, The Fieldhouse, Trapp’s, & Crawfish City
• Holiday Spirit Award — The Olsons
Local leaders, attraction directors, and business owners also shared what they love most about our cities and where they see the future of tourism heading in Ouachita Parish in a video debuted at the event.
