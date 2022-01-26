National Plan for Vacation Day (NPVD), powered by U.S. Travel Association, encourages Americans to plan their vacation days for the entire year at the start of the year.
Planning is the key to taking time off and traveling. A new study from Destination Analysts, commissioned by U.S. Travel Association, reveals that Americans who plan out their paid time off take more time off to travel, but one-quarter (24 percent) of American households don’t take this simple step.
“Discover Monroe-West Monroe is joining thousands of organizations across the country to celebrate National Plan for Vacation Day and encourage Americans to take some much-needed time off,” said Alana Cooper, Discover Monroe-West Monroe President/CEO. “By committing to planning on January 25, Americans can all enjoy the many benefits of taking a break while giving themselves something to look forward to — and Discover Monroe-West Monroe has some great ideas to help you plan your perfect getaway.”
Plan your trip with the Monroe-West Monroe personality quiz. This seven-question quiz shows what Monroe-West Monroe characteristics you personify and comes with a personalized itinerary specially curated for your type. Monroe-West Monroe are made up of tranquil bayous, visionary skies, friendly waves, and vibrant blazes and each person that comes to Monroe-West Monroe represents one of these.
