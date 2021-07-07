Downtown Monroe Alliance, a local non-profit recently completed a new mural project to shine light on Downtown Monroe as an arts and entertainment district.
The group wanted to feature the mural on Louisville Avenue, the northern boundary of the downtown district, because of its high-traffic volume.
The Mohawk Seafood Tavern, at 704 Louisville Ave., offered one of their walls for the mural, providing a much larger area for the project.
“We are really happy to have this beautiful mural on our building. We have always felt like we were a long way from downtown, and now we are an entrance into the Downtown District” stated the family who owns the Mohawk.
Jason Byron Nelson, the artist commissioned for the mural, was born and educated in Louisiana. As an illustrator, fine-artist and writer, he said finds inspiration in the diversity of everyday life, using unconventional mediums to create his own unique style. Nelson explained that the concept behind this piece was to show a representative of the arts, in this case a musician, as well as a depiction of the creative process itself, which will have many different explanations and sources of inspiration.
Today, Nelson owns and operates Trick Button, a Monroe-based design boutique specializing in commercial illustration and strategic branding.
The mural would not have been possible without the support of Century Next Bank, a major sponsor of the project.
“It is with great pleasure that we are able to announce our partnership with Downtown Monroe Alliance, pertaining to sponsoring the mural which will help support Downtown Monroe and its Arts & Entertainment destination,” Bill Willson, Century Next Bank’s Ouachita Parish Market President said.
“At Century Next Bank, we have had over 100-year tradition of supporting those local communities which we work and live in and this partnership is yet another example of our commitment towards our continued local community support. As our Ouachita Parish Market President and life-long resident of Monroe, it gives me and our entire staff, a unique sense of satisfaction to play a role in our bank’s sponsorship of this worthy project.”
The downtown district is home to 19 great restaurants, six bars, two museums, a brewery, a billiard hall, a haunted house, the river, five parks, the Monroe Civic Center, art galleries, Art Alley, the Riverwalk and a variety of events.
