Pull on your tacky sweaters and come #CrawlWithUs through 11 art galleries for the Downtown Arts Alliance’s Downtown Gallery Crawl on Thursday, Dec. 5, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The family-friendly party includes great food and drinks, live music, and of course wonderful visual art of all kinds—a perfect opportunity to buy unique Christmas presents. To add to the experience, resident and guest artists will be on hand to talk with crawlers about their artworks.
THE RIALTO
On the west side of the river, the Rialto and a new gallery, the Hamilton House, are thrilled to host over 45 craft makers. The Rialto will also have a fundraiser, a 4H photography show, music thanks to 90.3 KEDM Radio and some yummy treats. The 4H show will feature work by local students that highlights the downtown West Monroe area and what they love about their community. These 4H’ers range in age from 4th to 12th grade and are led by West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell and Amanda Farmer (both former 4-H’ers).
FLYING TIGER BREWERY
In case you missed it in October, Flying Tiger Brewery joined the Crawl as an official gallery. Stop by for a brew (with valid I.D.) and browse around to view great art. Flying Tiger will be family friendly for the Downtown Gallery Crawl, so you don’t have to be 21 to enter. Then, catch a ride on the free shuttles and make your way deeper into Downtown Monroe where even more makers will be selling handcrafted goodies at the Palace Gallery. Curator Jarod Stokes is excited to host a holiday makers fair that is sure to fulfill your Christmas wish list.
LOUISIANA CATALYST
Louisiana Catalyst will make its Crawl debut with an exciting night planned. Curator Joshua Mitchell has arranged live music from Bad Monkey Brass Band and Hal Mayfield and the Velvet Cowboys to celebrate the grand opening. Harley Price with Studio Roo Floral Design will be selling paper flower bouquets. And Ashley Alford will display her first solo show “Flock & Fauna”. Alford will be selling flamingo-inspired original works, Christmas cards and prints — all perfect gifts, just in time for the holidays.
OUTSIDE GALLERY
And the flamingos won’t stop there. Ashley Alford wants to wish you a “Merry Flocking Christmas” with a flamingo inspired mural on the Outside Gallery. These bright birds will be the perfect photo op for crawlers to take family pictures for this year’s Christmas cards. Alford currently has three other murals painted on Art Alley and is taking over as curator for the Outside Gallery.
318 PRESS
Also on Art Alley, Ben Bennett will be screenprinting on the spot with the 318 Press. You have to come see Ben work his magic as he will be transforming t-shirts into works of art. His locally inspired screen printing designs are fresh, fun, and full of 318 pride. So come by, pick out your favorite design and walk out with a t-shirt that’ll turn heads and have everyone asking where you got it.
SUGAR GALLERY
Deck your walls with Sugar sweet gifts from Sugar Gallery artists. Sugar Gallery new member, Brandy Williams will have new paintings with local scenes; Melanie Douthit will have hand painted Christmas items on reclaimed wood. Check out new button necklaces from HarpStrings Jewelry and new art from resident artists Doug Breckenridge, Stacy Medaries, Scott Stone, and Burg Ransom. Jackson Culp will provide music.
UPSTAIRS GALLERY
The Upstairs Gallery will be featuring south Louisiana artist and illustrator Hannah Gumbo. “Acadian roots stretch deep & wide in my heart, influencing all the work that I put my hands to,” said Gumbo. Her work has a recognizable style that is both approachable and vibrant. Just next door, the Big Room Gallery will be featuring six artists for December: Terri Freeman Lockard, Bailey Rose Thompson, Victoria Smith Amos, Leigh Buffington, Anna Rowan, and Jenny Ellerbe.
