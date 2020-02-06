Downtown River Jam, presented by Amdocs, will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Origin Bank Riverwalk.
This show will kick the year off with a Mardi Party as Pocket Kandy plays on the Skent-N-Dent Stage during the Krewe De Riviere Inaugural Parade.
Food vendors will also be on site, and artisans will be available for shopping after the River Market.
This family friendly event hosted by the Downtown Monroe Alliance is free and open to the public.
