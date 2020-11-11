Downtown West Monroe is launching a Downtown Veterans Salute initiative in honor of Veterans Day week.
The project will feature seven veteran-owned businesses and a total of 10 veteran entrepreneurs or veteran employees who work in the downtown district.
Each day during the Veterans Day week, veterans will be highlighted on the Downtown West Monroe Facebook and Instagram pages with details about their military service and small businesses.
“I am proud of all of our veterans in the City of West Monroe. It is special to know that so many of our veteran-owned businesses are in our historic downtown,” said West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell.
City of West Monroe’s Main Street Director Adrienne LaFrance-Wells said she hopes the initiative will honor veterans who contribute to commerce in downtown and that it will encourage more veterans to consider owning businesses and working in the district.
“We want downtown to be an environment that encourages and supports our veteran entrepreneurs and employees. Military service teaches teamwork, stamina, and discipline – all essential characteristics for our small business owners to navigate today’s economy. Our downtown is stronger as-a-whole with the contributions of our military veterans.”
Downtown Veteran Salute will recognize veterans associated with the following businesses: Always Best Care Senior Services, Flying Heart Brewery, Hamilton House Inn, JAC’s Craft Smokehouse, The Perfect Find, The Spice and Tea Exchange, and Two Warriors Meadery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.