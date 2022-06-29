Dr. John Bruchhaus was named Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of St. Francis Medical Center effective July 5.
Bruchhaus is expected to bring over 22 years of experience to oversee patient safety and quality, regulatory compliance and development of clinical improvement projects.
As a member of the hospital’s executive team, he will also serve as the liaison between hospital administration and the medical staff. “Dr. Bruchhaus is well-respected for both his leadership and clinical skills at St. Francis Medical Center as well as within the medical community in Northeast Louisiana,” said Dr. Thomas Gullatt, President of St. Francis Medical Center. “He was instrumental in having the St. Francis team prepared during the initial surges of COVID-19 and because of his expertise, we remain in a state of readiness through his service on the FMOLHS COVID-19 Task Force. I look forward to him joining the Executive Team in his new role as CMO.” Bruchhaus is also expected to provide leadership and direction for the St. Francis Medical Group (SFMG) in his role as President and Chairman of the SFMG Board. He is trained in Internal Medicine specializing in Pulmonary Disease and Critical Care Medicine and has been on staff at St. Francis Medical Center since November of 2004.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.