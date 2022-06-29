Drax awarded a $1,000 scholarship to an intern who took part in the Ouachita Green “Love Where You Live” program last week as part of the renewable energy company’s commitment to supporting its surrounding communities.
This year, Ouachita Green Intern Yuri Cobb was awarded the $1,000 Drax Outstanding Intern Scholarship in recognition of her exceptional hard work and dedication to the program.
Matt White, Executive Vice President of Drax’s Pellet Operations said Drax is proud to sponsor the Ouachita Green Internship program, which promotes shared values of protecting the natural environment and providing educational opportunities.
“Congratulations to Yuri and all the interns who took part.” White said. “It’s great to see young people who are passionate about giving back to their local community and conserving areas of natural beauty.”
Each year, Ouachita Green holds a ceremony to celebrate the interns, all of whom are high school students, who have volunteered to work for the organization alongside their studies throughout the year. As part of the ceremony, interns who have gone above and beyond to contribute to their local community are awarded scholarships, funded by the program’s sponsors.
“It is great to be able to make a difference and give back in my own community with events such as the Litter Cleanups and Water Sweeps,” said Cobb, who has committed over 140 hours of community service. “I am planning to use this scholarship for college courses during the next school year.”
Drax first partnered with local volunteer organization Ouachita Green in 2018, supporting initiatives such as the “Love Where You Live” internship which provide opportunities for young people to give back and become more involved with conservation efforts in their communities.
“Our partnership with Drax has enabled us to make serious investments in our community, many of those being programs like our ‘Love Where You Live’ internship,” said Ouachita Green Board Member Cameron Brister. “We are always looking to make strong, beneficial community relationships and Drax has always been a constant for us, ready and more than willing to help.”
Ouachita Green is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to keeping Ouachita Parish beautiful by organizing and participating in community enhancement projects. They advocate for recycling, litter reduction, environmental education and conservation.
“It has been an honor getting to know and work with each of our interns and being able to see them grow and take pride in their community,” said Aundi Brown, Executive Director of Ouachita Green. “I can’t wait to see what they all do with their futures.”
Drax is committed to supporting the communities local to its operations and is this year drawing up plans for a more targeted community spend.
In 2021, Drax supported education and skills in Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas and Alabama and provided donations to help communities hit by natural disasters and COVID and work to support sustainable forestry.
In Louisiana, support included Classroom of the Month program
