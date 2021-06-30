Youth at the Boys & Girls Club of North Louisiana recently visited Louisiana Tech University in Ruston as part of the Triple Play Program in partnership with Drax Biomass.
Drax Biomass is a manufacturer of compressed wood pellets produced from sustainably managed working forests. Headquartered in Monroe, the company is committed to supporting the communities in which we operate by promoting sustainable forestry and investing in local economic development.
The company is also playing a vital role in helping to deliver a better future by changing the way energy is generated, supplied and used. This goes hand in hand with the Boys & Girls Club’s focus on providing better futures for our members.
The Triple Play Program is a multi-faceted program promoting health and wellness for Club members ages 6-18. Triple Play offers a variety of activities that teach youth how to eat smart, keep fit, handle stress, and form positive relationships. Triple Play promotes our members’ overall health and wellness encompassing the Mind, Body, and Soul.
“We do Triple Play every morning, and we learn how to do different stuff to make us strong and keep our bodies healthy,” said Ben, who is 8-years-old and wants to work at the Boys & Girls Club when he grows up. “We learn about brushing our teeth, washing our hands and eating healthy. My favorite healthy food is apples — they’re delicious!”
The physical activity programming along with nutrition lessons give members a well-rounded view of healthy habits and smart choices for themselves and their families.
To celebrate Boys & Girls Club Week last week, summer campers took part in a Triple Play Day at Louisiana Tech University. The day had different stations to emphasize character, teamwork and sportsmanship. Each group competed in team activities including exercise activities, flag football, kick ball and frisbee golf.
The campers ended the day with a group activity inside Joe Aillet Stadium, where they got a special surprise with head football coach Skip Holtz taking time out to speak to the Boys & Girls Club.
