Renewable energy company Drax recently partnered with United Way of Northeast Louisiana Young Leaders United to sponsor a $1,000 refurbishment of Kiroli Park’s Born Learning Trail in West Monroe.

The trail, which was recently damaged by storms, is an interactive walking trail for young children. Signs along the trail teach children about plants, flowers, birds and trees.

Volunteers with Young Leaders United replaced four damaged trail signs and painted parts of the trail with the funds provided by Drax.

Lucy Doll, a volunteer with Young Leaders United, said the Born Learning Trail is a great way to encourage children to get out into nature and learn about their environment.

“For me, being part of the refurbishment was so rewarding. It’s great to give children a fun, bright place to explore their surroundings,” Doll said.

Through its operations in Louisiana and Mississippi, Drax supports more than 1,200 jobs and contributes $175 million to the region’s economy.

In 2021, Drax supported Hurricane Ida relief efforts, sponsored an environmental education workshop in Pineville and launched a Classroom of the Month program for elementary schools in the Monroe-West Monroe area.

Allyson Sanger, the United Way NELA Resource Development Manager, said the Kiroli Park project was just one of the many ways Drax has supported United Way’s efforts to help children succeed in school and life.

“We are so grateful for the support and for the amazing volunteers who made this effort possible,” Sanger said.

