Renewable energy company Drax has donated $10,000 to environmental organization Ouachita Green to help support community improvement efforts in Ouachita Parish.
The donation to Ouachita Green will go towards funding a variety of community events, including the Forsythe Park Tree Planting Project that took place last month where Ouachita Green and volunteers planted 60 Live Oak trees to help replace trees that were damaged by recent hurricanes and tornadoes.
Other upcoming events include recycling days, litter clean-ups, a water sweep, and a community garden project. Drax will also award $1000 to the Intern of the Year as chosen from Ouachita Green’s ‘Love Where You Live’ internship program.
“Drax is committed to supporting our local communities, and we’re very pleased to partner with an organization such as Ouachita Green, which shares our values of protecting our natural environment and providing educational opportunities,” said Matt White, Executive Vice President of Drax’s Pellet Operations.
“I hope that these efforts will help to preserve Ouachita’s areas of natural beauty for future generations as well as contributing to a larger statewide and national movement towards protecting our planet.”
Aundi Brown, Executive Director of Ouachita Green said: “Our organization is made up of an active group of volunteers who have a huge sense of community spirit and want to make Louisiana a better place to live. We’re grateful for Drax’s contribution to these vital community efforts to protect and improve our local green spaces.”
