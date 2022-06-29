Renewable energy company Drax donated $2,000 to the Children’s Coalition of Northeast Louisiana to extend their suicide prevention program for another school year.
Now in its seventeenth year, the Coalition’s Signs of Suicide (SOS) program works in middle schools in the Monroe City and Ouachita Parish school systems. Last year, the program reached eight schools including 4,000 students and faculty.
“One out of every five teens in America suffers from emotional problems, and most never get help,” said Jan Daniels, the youth development coordinator for the Children’s Coalition Depression. “Anxiety, substance abuse and even suicidal tendencies are all common problems in our area. We want to make sure that our young people are not only physically healthy but mentally healthy—because healthy children are better prepared to learn.”
The SOS program educates faculty and students how to recognize the signs of depression and suicide in themselves and others, as well as how to react to certain situations and behaviors. The program provides screening by licensed counselors for the students for any type of issue or risk. Students’ parents are notified and referred to professional help if any signs are shown.
“Drax is committed to supporting programs that focus on the well-being of young people in our communities,” said Matt White, Executive Vice President of Drax’s Pellet Operations in North America. “So we’re very pleased to be helping extend this important initiative which aims to increase knowledge about depression and suicide so that more teenagers seek help when they need it and develop positive attitudes toward mental health issues.”
According to the CDC, there was a 22.3 percent spike in trips to Emergency Rooms in hospitals for potential suicides by children aged 12 to 17 in the summer of 2020 compared to the previous year.
Drax is committed to supporting the communities local to its operations and is this year drawing up plans for a more targeted community spend.
In 2021, Drax supported education and skills in Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas and Alabama and provided donations to help communities hit by natural disasters and COVID-19 and work to support sustainable forestry.
In Louisiana, support included Hurricane Ida relief efforts, sponsoring an environmental education workshop for teachers and launching a Classroom of the Month program
If you are having difficult thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
