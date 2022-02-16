Tickets for the 20th annual Monroe St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway will go on sale Feb. 22.
BRACO Construction of Rayville is building the four-bedroom, three-bath, 2,600-square-foot home in Frenchman’s Bend subdivision.
Tickets for a chance to win the $400,000 house will be sold for $100. The Bonus Prize to be given away May 6 is a 2022 Chevy Trailblazer donated by Legacy of Farmerville.
More than 800 active patients from Louisiana are currently being treated by St. Jude, and no family ever receives a bill from the hospital.
“This is why such projects as the Dream Home are essential to the hospital’s mission,” said Beth Fife, Dream Home chair for the Zeta Rho service group of Epsilon Sigma Alpha, which is the main volunteer group working with the project.
Fife said that in previous Monroe campaigns 7,500 tickets were available, but this year the number is being increased to 8,000.
She encouraged people interested in purchasing tickets to buy early because “for as long as I can remember, tickets have sold out.”
“That’s a testament to the dedication that people in North Louisiana feel for St. Jude,” Fife said.
Earlier purchases also mean that buyers are eligible for more prizes.
“But we know that for many people it’s not about prizes,” Fife said. “It would be nice to win — no doubt — but in the end, it’s really about helping the children of St. Jude.”
Key dates for the 2022 Monroe Dream Home:
• Ticket sales launch — Feb. 22. KTVE/KARD’s Jarod Floyd will host a 22-hour live stream on both television and Facebook covering all Dream Home details and with exclusive interviews.
• Tickets on Sale Prize — March 4 — $2,500 Visa gift card (courtesy of Assurance Financial).
• Early Bird Prize — March 25 — Exmark 42-inch zero-turn mower; Echo string trimmer, edger, handheld blower and hedge trimmer; and four years free engine service on zero-turn mower (courtesy of 3B Outdoor Equipment).
• Open House — May TBA - Attendees can register for a chance to win custom design services and furniture valued at $10,000 (courtesy of Sleepy Hollow Furniture).
• Bonus Prize — May 6 — 2022 Chevy Trailblazer (courtesy of Legacy of Farmerville).
