Amy Estep plans to present a program on Native American dreamcatchers on July 15 at 5 p.m. in the Union Museum of History and Art in Farmerville. 

A student of Native American ways, Estep will share her knowledge and insights about the design of dreamcatchers and their spiritual nature. 

This event is one of the museum’s monthly programs planned for those interested in archaeology and Native American culture. 

For more information, contact Tuffy Fields at  HYPERLINK "mailto:nlaarcheology@yahoo.com" \t "_blank" nlaarcheology@yahoo.com or 318-982-8020.

