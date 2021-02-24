Area employers have joined the Monroe Chamber of Commerce, the Ouachita Workforce Development Board 81, The Region 8 Career Solutions Center, Stephens Media Group and the City of Monroe to host a Drive Through Job Fair on Thursday, March 4th. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Monroe Civic Center. The job fair was originally scheduled for February 25, but had to be rescheduled due to the weather.
Jobseekers do not have to get out of their car. They will drive up and receive a packet with flyers on area employers who are currently looking for good employees. It will be up to the jobseeker to respond to each employer. Attending the job and receiving the information should take approximately 15 minutes.
