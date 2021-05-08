Origin Bancorp Inc., the financial holding company for Origin Bank, recently announced that its stockholders elected La’Verne Edney and Meryl Kennedy Farr as new members of the board of directors at the company’s annual stockholders meeting on April 28.
“We are very pleased to welcome La’Verne and Meryl to our board of directors,” said Drake Mills, Origin Bancorp, Inc. chairman, president and CEO. “Their extensive knowledge and breadth of experience will be valuable assets to Origin as we continually evolve to meet the needs of our employees, customers, communities and shareholders. I look forward to the guidance and perspective they will provide as members of our board.”
Edney practices law in the pharmaceutical, medical device and health care litigation group at Butler Snow LLP. With more than 24 years of litigation experience, Edney has trial experience in state and federal courts in Mississippi and other states.
Edney holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Alcorn State University and a Juris Doctor from Mississippi College School of Law. In addition to her trial practice, she is a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, the International Academy of Trial Lawyers, and a Barrister in the International Society of Barristers.
Farr is the President and owner of Kennedy Rice Mill, LLC, Founder and CEO of 4Sisters Rice, and the Co-Owner and CEO of Neighbors, LLC.
Farr oversaw the founding and development of Kennedy Rice Mill, LLC, which was presented with the Business Innovative Leadership Award by the Bastrop-Morehouse Chamber of Commerce in 2018, and recognized as the Manufacturer of the Year by the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry in 2019.
Farr holds a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Georgia in International Affairs with a minor in Spanish. She serves on the boards of the Louisiana Assoc. of Business and Industry, USA Rice Federation, Rice Millers Assoc., USA Rice PAC Committee, and Boys & Girls Clubs in Louisiana.
