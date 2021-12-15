Scott Jones, President & CEO, along with the Board of Directors of Marion State Bank (MSB), recently announced the promotions of Jacob Edwards to Senior Vice President and Laura Sandifer to Senior Vice President/Loan Operations.
“I am pleased to announce the promotions of Jacob Edwards and Laura Sandifer to Senior Vice President,” Jones said. “Their determination to overcome all obstacles in learning and implementing new processes so that our customers are served in a timely manner during COVID has been remarkable. We are thankful and take pride in such dedication.”
As Senior Vice President, Edwards serves as in-house counsel responsible for all legal matters and overall bank compliance. Edwards serves on various committees and is Secretary to the Board of Directors. Edwards has been with MSB since November 2010 and resides in Monroe with his wife Rebecca. Edwards and Rebecca have two sons, Luke and Miles, and one daughter, Lucy Claire.
As Senior Vice President/Loan Operations, Sandifer oversees all loan operations at MSB. Laura started with MSB in 2014 and now has 38 years of banking experience, of which 32 have been as a manager of loan operations. She is a member of various committees of MSB. Sandifer resides in Sterlington with her husband Kevin. Sandifer has one son, Casey, a daughter-in-law, Danielle, and three grandchildren, Mason, Elijah, and Chance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.