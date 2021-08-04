North Louisiana Economic Partnership recently announced Alexandria Einerson would join the NLEP team as the Director of Marketing and Communications.
This position was filled by Einerson shortly after the naming of new chief executive officer and President, Justyn B. Dixon.
Following Dixon’s leadership, Einerson will work in the development and execution of new marketing and attraction strategies for North Louisiana’s 14 parishes served by NLEP.
“I am excited to join an incredible organization of strong players who are actively striving to develop our community, and I am grateful for their confidence in me to lead NLEP’s marketing and communications successfully,” said Einerson.
Einerson’s experience extends into the non-profit sector. Most recently she worked for Holy Angels, an award-winning non-profit organization in Shreveport, where she led marketing and communications efforts, alongside volunteer and donor relations.
Einerson served as the organization’s crisis communications during the height of the pandemic and exceeded campaign goals by converting three traditional events to an online, virtual capacity while the Louisiana stay-at-home order was in place. Einerson’s background also includes hospitality events, sales, and marketing in the East Texas region.
“We are proud to have Alex join NLEP’s talented team,” said Dixon. “She already has numerous, powerful projects in the works that will bring us into a new domain. With her pristine attention to detail and knowledge in the communications department, I know our strategic initiatives will succeed.”
Einerson obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Communication with a minor in Hospitality Management from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. During her time in Lafayette, Einerson completed numerous internships with local non-profit organizations, including Lafayette Economic Development Authority’s Opportunity Machine.
Currently, Einerson serves as the Treasurer for the Association of Fundraising Professionals North Louisiana Board and a Member-At-Large for the Public Relations Association of Louisiana Northwest Board. She was named the 2020 Communicator of the Year by the Public Relations Association of Louisiana Northwest Chapter.
