Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis appointed Michelli Martin this week to serve as the city of Monroe’s new communications director.
Martin, who is a familiar face to most area TV viewers, has served as an evening news anchor, reporter and producer for KTVE Channel 10 in Monroe and KTBS Channel 3 for the past nine years.
“In an era of increasing interest in information, technology and communication, we view Michelli’s role as a critical component of our leadership team,” said Ellis. “Our ability to communicate effectively and frequently with the public, the media and outside stakeholders will play a major role in not only keeping our citizens and businesses informed, but also in developing the vision and roadmap for our growth.”
Martin, who holds a Master’s degree in Communication from the University of Louisiana-Monroe and a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Louisiana Tech University, has experience in research, communications, writing and public speaking.
She has also worked as a Health Initiatives Representative for the American Cancer Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.