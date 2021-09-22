Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, recently announced Spenser Ellis has been promoted to service center manager in Monroe, Louisiana.
Ellis has more than four years of experience at Southeastern, starting his career at the Houston service center in Texas as a management trainee.
He has served in various leadership positions during his time with the company, including outbound and break-bulk supervisor, pickup and delivery supervisor and, most recently, assistant service center manager in Shreveport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.