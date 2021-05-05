Gov. John Bel Edwards recently announced the reappointment of A. L. “Buddy” Embanato Jr. of Monroe to the State Boxing and Wrestling Commission.
Embanato is the president of Louisiana Benefit Counseling and will represent the 5th Public Service Commission District. Embanato will also serve as chairman.
The mission of the State Boxing and Wrestling Commission is to maintain oversight of all ring sports; assure safety of contestants & public; issue licenses to all contestants, officials, matchmakers & promoters; collect gate taxes for continuing operation of this oversight.
James J. Brennan of Lafayette has been reappointed to the State Boxing and Wrestling Commission. Brennan is the owner and CEO of Celtic Crane and will serve at-large.
