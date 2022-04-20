Evening of Jazz at WMHS on April 29 Apr 20, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tickets are now available for dinner and an Evening of Jazz on Friday, April 29 at 6:30 p.m. at the West Monroe High School Band Room featuring a jazz group of West Monroe High Band Students.Tickets are $20 per person and the menu for the sit down dinner includes chicken fettuccini, salad, bread, dessert, and a drink. Tickets may be purchased by calling Jana Snow at the West Monroe High Band office at (318) 388-4164. 