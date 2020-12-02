Discover Monroe-West Monroe along with the cities of Monroe and West Monroe hosted the Twin City Half and Full Marathon on Nov. 8.
The event brought an economic impact of $46,000 to Ouachita Parish, the marathon’s organizers claimed.
Three hundred runners participated in this Boston Marathon qualifier with 19 different states being represented.
Cash prizes were given to the top 3 male and female runners in the half marathon and the top 2 male and female runners in the full marathon.
Michael Anderson from Monroe took home first place male in the half marathon with Seth Hall and Nathan Hall from West Monroe taking 2nd and 3rd place. Kelci Rodgers of Farmerville brought home first place in the female half marathon with Janna Hermosa of Monroe and Kristy Hall of West Monroe taking home 2nd and 3rd place.
Jerod Honrath of Dripping Springs, TX won first place male in the full marathon with Jacob Turnispeed of Pineville taking home 2nd place. Deborah Lazaroff of Jackson, MI won first place woman in the full marathon with Kristen Kilpatrick of League City, TX taking home 2nd place.
The 2021 Twin City Half and Full Marathon is set for Nov. 7, 2021.
