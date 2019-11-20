Events at The Hub in Monroe at 201 Washington St., Monroe LA 71201 include:
• Mary Griffin performs Nov. 21, from 7-11 p.m.
• Taylor Dayne performs Nov. 23, at 7 p.m.
• Cowboy Mouth performs Nov. 23 at 7 p.m.
• Colt Ford performs at 8 p.m.
• Equinox Orchestra performs at 7 p.m.
•Marc Broussard performs at 6 p.m.
Tickets and more information on the above events are available at www.thehubmonroe.com.
