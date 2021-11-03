Beginner Cookie Decorating Class
Friday, Nov. 5 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The Tower on top of Terrace Place
131 Art Alley in Monroe. Admission: $45
Beginner cookie decorating class taught by baker, Amy Hobbs of The Little Sweet Shoppe. All supplies provided. Each guest will leave with six fall themed cookies and their own cookie scribe.
Moonlight Duel for Habitat
Friday, Nov. 5 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
1900 N 19th St. in Monroe
Join Ouachita Habitat for Humanity for a fun fundraiser night.
Monroe Symphony League
Parking Lot Book Sale
Saturday, Nov. 6 from 8 a.m. to 12 noon
320 North 4th St. in Monroe
Admission: Free
The Monroe Symphony League will have a Parking Lot Sale on the first Saturday in November. In the event of inclement weather, the sale will be postponed until the following Saturday. The League does ask that you wear your mask.
Fall Bulb and Plant Sale
Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
1700 N 7th St B in West Monroe
The Northeast Louisiana Master Gardeners Association will hold their annual Fall Bulb and Plant Sale.
Fall Holiday Makers
and Producers Market
Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
1905 N 7th St. in West Monroe
Admission: Free
Lazarre Park Tree Planting
Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
703 S Riverfront in West Monroe
Join Ouachita Green for Tree Planting at Lazarre Park.
Comic Book Roadshow
Saturday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
603 Constitution Drive in West Monroe
Aquatic Critters, the Little Things
Saturday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 480 Richland Pl Drive in Monroe
Retired biology professor, Dr. Anna Hill, will lead this session of First Saturday Kids. The theme of this session is aquatic critters.
Delta Veterans Expo & Celebration
Saturday, Nov. 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
1875 New Natchitoches Road in West Monroe
Food, Music, Activities, Resources and Free information for our service men and women. Come together with the community to celebrate our veterans show them the support and help they deserve.
Kukur Tihar: Dog Festival
Saturday, Nov. 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bayou Drive in Monroe
You and your pups are invited to join ULM International Student Services for a fun afternoon in the park to celebrate the Nepali Festival of Kukur Tihar. Bring your fur friends to receive a traditional tika blessing and flower garlands. There will be treats and plenty of space for playing with other dogs.
Landry Vineyards Concert
featuring Code Blue & The Flatliners
Saturday, Nov. 6 from 2:30-6 p.m.
5699 New Natchitoches Road, WM
Admission: Adults: $10; Young Adults (13-18): $5; Children Under 12: Free
Landry Vineyards is proud to host a live performance by Code Blue & The Flatliners. There will be food trucks available for food purchases. Also, Wine Bellinis and drinks will be offered for purchase to support Landry Vineyards. Do not forget to bring lawn chairs or a blanket so you can have a place to sit. You can even take a wagon tour through the vineyards during the concert.
Twin City BMX Open House
Saturday, Nov. 6 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expressway in Monroe
Twin City BMX invites you to their Open House for a “wheelie” good time.
Yarn in the Barn with Llamas
Sunday, Nov. 7 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
1816 Stubbs Vinson Road in Monroe
Come join Double BB Farms to learn how to turn llama hair into yarn.
66th Annual Pancake Day
by Kiwanis Club of Greater Ouachita
Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
First United Methodist Church on Loop Road in Monroe
Come eat pancakes and sausage with friends and neighbors from across Ouachita Parish for the 66 Annual Pancake Day. Each year, we raise thousands of dollars to support children in our area through special camps, literacy programs, scholarships, and partnerships with local schools. Tickets are $8 and delivery optional for large orders. For more information, call Rev. Shawn Hornsby, Club President, at 318-791- 1587
