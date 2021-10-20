Haunted Car Wash
Oct. 22 to Oct. 23 @ 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
2811 Louisville Ave|Monroe, LA 71201
Step Into The Light Tour
Oct. 22 @ 7 p.m.to 10 p.m.
401 Lea Joyner Expy | Monroe, LA 71210
(318) 329-2225
Come and join Grammy Award Nominee & Dove Award winning Newsboys, with special guests Mandisa, We Are Messengers, Cade Thompson & Adam Agee for the Step Into The Light Tour.
Don’t miss this amazing evening of live music.
Harvey’s Dance Hall Fall
downtown Block Party
Oct. 22 @ 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
500 Desiard St | Monroe, La 71201
Saturday, Oct. 23
ULM Football vs South Alabama
Oct. 23 at 6 p.m.
514 Warhawk Way | Monroe, LA 71203
Cheer on the ULM Football team as they tackle South Alabama this weekend.
Haunted Hawk Squad 5K
Oct. 23 @ 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
308 Warhawk Way | Monroe, LA 71203
The ULM Softball Hawk Squad Booster Club invites you to come run with to support the ULM Softball team. Come run the 5K in your best Halloween costume to enter the costume contest and get in the holiday spirit.
Miss Fleur de Lis Pageant presented
by the Krewe of Janus
Oct. 23 @ 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
901 Louisville Ave. | Monroe, LA 71201
Kiroli Park Community WorkDay
Oct. 23 @ 10a.m.-1 p.m.
820 Kiroli Road | West Monroe, LA 71291
Are you a clean, green, recycling machine? Ouachita Green invites you to be a part of the solution, not the pollution with a community workday at Kiroli Park.
Music City Studios
10-Year Anniversary Celebration
Oct. 23 @ 12 noon to 5 p.m.
1511 N 7th Street | West Monroe, LA 71291| (318) 324-9251
You are cordially invited to attend Music City Studios celebration of 10 years in business. Admission is free to the public so bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy the great live local entertainment.
Festivities include live music, funnel cakes, cotton candy, good country cookin’ provided by Karen’s Kitchen, a trunk or treat for the kids, and more.
Bayou Stock
Oct. 23 @ 5: p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
233 Keystone Road | Sterlington, LA 71203
Get ready to get down in the bayou. Dylan Scott is proud to announce the 4th annual Bayou Stock.
Come and enjoy great music, local food trucks, and fun for the whole family.
Landry Vineyards Concert -
Lisa Spann & Company
Oct. 23 @ 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
5699 New Natchitoches Road | West Monroe, LA 71292
Admission: Adults: $10. Young Adults (13-18): $5. Children Under 12: Free
Landry Vineyards is proud to host a live performance by Lisa Spann & Company. If you enjoy classic rock and great dance music then you will enjoy this band. There will be food trucks available for food purchases.
Also, Wine Bellini’s and drinks will be offered for purchase to support Landry Vineyards. Do not forget to bring lawn chairs or a blanket so you can have a place to sit. Spend your afternoon with your family while listening to local music, eating food and drinking Landry Vineyards wine. You can even take a wagon tour through the vineyards during the concert.
Sunday, Oct. 24
Family Fall Carnival
Oct. 24 @ 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
104 Cheniere Lake Dr | West Monroe, LA 71292
Join Life Church West Monroe at Cheniere Park for their annual Fall Carnival. There will be games, pony rides, jumpers, free chili dog plates and so much more.
Fall Festival
Oct. 24 @ 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
2075 Arkansas Road | West Monroe, LA 71291
Join McGuire United Methodist Church for costumes, games, food, prizes and so much more.
Flying Heart Live with Clara McBroom
Oct. 24 @ 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
204 Commerce St | West Monroe, LA 71291
Join Flying Heart Brewing & Pub in the Beer Garden for Flying Heart Live with Clara McBroom.
Coming up: Sunday, Nov. 6
FREE to the public: North Louisiana Makers and Producers Market is working to bring artisans, makers, crafters, livestock producers, and food producers together in North Louisiana.
LOCATION: Parking lot of Paramount Health Care Consultants located at 1905 North 7th St. In West Monroe. LA.
DATE: November 6, 2021.
HOURS: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
CONTACT: Carla Gardner Nelson, 318-372-4753.
Ths is free for vendors to set up, however, there will be no resale items or garage sale items. All items/livestock/produce must be homemade/handcrafted/hand raised. We are first and foremost a makers & home producer’s market.
You must reserve a slot for the Saturday event by calling Carla Gardner Nelson at 318-372-4753.
Due to COVID, masks are encouraged.
Follow us on Facebook as North Louisiana Makers and Producers Market.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.