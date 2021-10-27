Ouachita Live Free
Concert & Costume Party
Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Alley Park in Antique Alley, West Monroe
Join us for Ouachita Live, a free community concert and costume party on Friday, Oct. 29 from 6-9 p.m. in Alley Park. Doug Duffey and BADD will perform. Duffey is a National Blues Hall of Fame inductee as well as a Louisiana Hall of Fame inductee. Attendees are asked to bring their own chair. To kick off Halloween weekend, everyone is invited to come in costume. Costumes are encouraged but not required to attend.
Halloween Portraits
Free Halloween costume portraits by Rhyan Emery Taylor Photography will take place in Alley Park in Antique Alley in West Monroe from 4-7 p.m.
Families can bring a new toy valued at $20 or more to receive two free 5x7 photos. Toys will be donated to the City of West Monroe Fire Department Holiday Toy Drive for area families in need. The Downtown Fall Wagon will provide the perfect photo backdrop.
Indian Village Harvest Farm Customer
Appreciation Day
Oct. 30, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
This day is for you, our customers, we can’t thank you all enough for your support. On this day everything we have left at the stand will be hugely discounted. We will have Fay’s Fat Burger serving up their awesome food, 11 til late that evening. The playground will be open all day until 10pm and we’ll be running Educational Hayrides til around 530. We’ll have a raffle for door prizes which we’ll start calling out winners when the band starts at 6 p.m. (must be present to win). Calhoun’s very own Chancie Neal and her band will play from 6-10 p.m. We’ll also have candy for the kiddos to Trick or Treat. Y’all grab the lawn chairs, sit on the hillside and enjoy the music, fun and spend our last day open for the year with us.
Boo at the Zoo
Mark your calendars for Oc.r 30, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Boo at the Zoo.
Your eyes are not deceiving you... we’re raising funds for a SLOTH. Proceeds from this event will go towards a sloth & enclosure with future sloth encounters to come.
Family Fun Downtown Monroe
Oct. 30 from noon to 6 p.m.
316 S Grand St. in Monroe, LA
At the Downtown River Market in Monroe, there will be food trucks, shopping with vendors, costume contest, face painting, trick or treating and a jumper for the kids
Fall Family Date Night
Oct. 30 from 1-9 p.m., Kiroli Park in West Monroe. Fall Family Date Night @ Kiroli Park. Games, Hayrides, Outdoor Movie Hocus Pocus, Food Trucks, Costume Contest, Cotton Candy, Prizes.
Cost: $3 a person/or $10 a car
Hyde Park Trunk or Treat
Oct. 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Hyde Park Baptist Church
709 Wallace Dean Rd in West Monroe
Grab your plastic pumpkins and join us at Hyde Park Baptist Church for this fun, festive, candy-filled Trunk-or-Treat, Saturday, Oct. 30, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Bring the whole family for safe, family-friendly Trunk-or-Treat fun.
Halloween Bash Cornhole Tournament
Oct. 30
204 Commerce St in West Monroe
Join Flying Heart and Bayou Bagz for a Halloween Bash and Cornhole tournament.
Jac’s BBQ Festival
Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
401 Trenton Street in West Monroe
Jac’s Craft Smokehouse is celebrating their one year anniversary in a big way. The pit masters invite you to celebrate with great food, drinks and fun events all day.
Heroes Vs. Villians:
A Twin Cities Scavenger Hunt
Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
514 Warhawk Way in Monroe
A scavenger hunt spotlighting locally-owned restaurants/businesses in Monroe-West Monroe.
Trunk or Treat at Blue Bikes
Oct. 30 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
94 Lincoln Road in Monroe
Ladies and gentlemen, boys and ghouls, step right up. Join Blue Bikes for a Halloween Bash...if you dare.
Tails at Twilight - Zombie Apawcalypse
Oct. 30 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
100 Warhawk Way in Monroe
You’re invited to a frightfully fun Halloween costume gala.
Halloween Costume Extravaganza
Oct. 30 at 8 p.m. — (318) 342-8889
The North Louisiana Delta African American Heritage Museum & Black Creatives Circle of North Louisiana present a Halloween Costume Extravaganza. The theme, Afrofuturism, is a movement in literature, music, art, etc., featuring futuristic or science fiction themes which incorporate elements of black African History and culture.
