Candy Cane Lane opens
Nov. 12 to Jan. 1, 2022
170 Hwy 151 N in Calhoun
$20 a vehicle (pay cash at the gate or buy ticket online at candycanelane.net)
Candy Cane Lane is a mile-long wooded drive decorated with over One Million Christmas lights.
Family Movie Night
Nov. 13
323 Walnut St. in Monroe
Admission: $5
Bring the kids, blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy a holiday classic... “Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” Gates open at 5 p.m. and the movie begins at 5:30pm. $5 per person. Sponsored by Discover Monroe-West Monroe and Hayes, Harkey Title.
Legacy Ryder’s
Fall Festival
Nov. 13 @ 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
820 Kiroli Road in West Monroe
Legacy Ryderz and Sugar Fix Dessert Shop will be hosting it’s first Fall Festival at Kiroli Park
Veterans of Foreign Wars Freedom Run
Nov. 13 @ 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
506 N 2nd St. in Monroe
Flying Tiger Brewery invites you to come run to support VFW Post 1809. Stay after the race for a day of fun at Flying Tiger Brewery.
Ouachita River
Overnight Campout
Nov. 13 to Nov. 14 @ 11 a.m.
231 Moon Lake Road in Monroe
Learn how to camp from a kayak or paddle board on the beautiful Ouachita River. Paddle out of Moon Lake heading approx. 13 miles downriver to overnight camp overlooking the river in beautiful Lazarre Park. The following morning after breakfast, set off down river 9 miles to the Bawcomville landing where your adventure ends. To sign up or for more details contact H2GO at (318) 732-9533.
A pre-planning and packing help meeting will be Nov. 11 from 4-6 p.m. at the shop.
Painting in the Park
Nov. 13 at 9 a.m. to 12 noon
820 Kiroli Road in West Monroe
Come out to Kiroli Park and join Paint it Simple to explore the arts outdoors.
America Recycles Day
Nov. 13 @ 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
401 Lea Joyner Memorial Expressway in Monroe
Join Ouachita Green for America Recycles Day and drop off your recyclable items at the Monroe Civic Center.
Children’s Fundays
Nov. 13 @ 10 a.m. to 12 noon
2006 Riverside Drive in Monroe
Admission: $5 per child; Adults enter free
Don’t miss out on this month’s Children’s Fundays at the Biedenharn from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. There will be crafts and fun for ages 3-16, so bring the kids and come enjoy the gardens. Tickets can be purchased in the Museum Store on the morning of the event.
36th Annual Don Weems Chili Cook Off
Nov. 13 @ 10:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.
Since 1984, the 31 Ambassadors & Alumni Association have been hosting Chili Cook Off. This event was started by Tom Deal, Frank Elkin III and Don Weems.
Alumni, community members, faculty & staff, and student teams compete in the Open and Student divisions for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place of each division.
The Showmanship Award is selected based on participant’s decorations and costumes that fit the theme for the year. The People’s Choice Award is also given and may not be any of the same winners of the tasting awards.
Judges panel is made of community, university, student and alumni members. The tasting judges are announced however the Showmanship judges are not, so that each team has a fair shot at the Showmanship Award.
Discover the Art
of Quilling Workshop
Nov. 14 @ 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Material Things welcomes you to an introduction to modern quilling with artist Sue Nicholson.
In this six-session workshop, Sue introduces the art of quilling and walks participants through the coiling and design process. Quilling is a beautiful paper craft which forms incredible shapes and patterns from carefully wound coiling, rolling, and manipulating narrow stripes of paper.
In this workshop series you will learn quilling basics and the many beautiful and unique projects you can make. No previous experience is needed.
Each session will introduce various quilling techniques and tools. You will learn how to make simple gift tags, cards, jewelry, and abstract art.
In most sessions you will have a “Make and Take” project.
ULM Football
vs. Arkansas State
Nov. 13 @ 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
514 Warhawk Way in Monroe
Cheer on the ULM Football team as they tackle Arkansas State on Saturday, Nov. 13.
