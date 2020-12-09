Two special exhibits are currently on view in the Discovery Place-Union Museum of History and Art in Farmerville.
The joyous “Christmas Angels and Orchids” features 29 paintings by Pam Gale and dozens of live orchids grown by Debbie Williams. “From War to Peace” is a moving tribute to local Vietnam veterans, featuring large photos, artifacts, and personal thoughts from soldiers. Both exhibits end Dec. 30. The museum is located at 211 N. Main St., corner of Franklin.
Visitor hours are Tuesday through Friday, 1 to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is free. For more information call 318-982-8020 or visit www.UnionMuseumofHistoryandArt.org.
Pam Gale is offering a Christmas painting to be raffled on Dec. 19. Individuals may register to win by filling out a registration form and making a donation to the museum.
Sponsors of the veterans’ exhibit are Origin Bank, Enviro Rentals, and Jeffery Marc Woods. Kilpatrick Funeral Homes and Union General Hospital are sponsors of the Christmas exhibit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.