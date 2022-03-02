The South would not be the South without the cultural contributions of the Africans who make up such a large part of her population.

Part of that legacy is the Christian history of Africa, which began in the time of the Apostles themselves.

With that in mind, Sts Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church (2011 Forsythe Ave in Monroe) invites everyone to Explore African Christianity on Saturday, March 5, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is free, and there will be plenty of free material about Christianity in Africa (history and hymns, practices and people) for folks to view or take home with them.

