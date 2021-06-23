Dr. Gary R. Habermas is expected to teach a series of four nightly classes from Monday, July 12, to Thursday, July 15, at 6:30 p.m. each night.
Habermas’ series would seek to equip students to better answer questions concerning the Resurrection of Jesus and the core of the Christian faith.
Habermas has authored or co-authored over 40 books and contributed chapters, articles and reviews in over 100 books or journals.
Classes will be held at Faith Bible Institute at 1133 Hwy 139 in Monroe.
Cost is $70 for the 1st family member and $45 for additional family members.
For more information, call (318) 343-4140 with questions or to request a brochure.
Questions can be emailed to electives@fbiclass.com.
Sign up online at https://fbiclass.com/monroe/
Tuition includes a student notebook for each registration and 1 free copy of the book The Case of the Resurrection of Jesus per family.
Deadline to enroll: Sunday, July 4, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.