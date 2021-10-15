Downtown West Monroe will host Fall Market on the Alley on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The outdoor market will feature artisans and makers offering handmade items. The event is being organized to encourage commerce opportunities for area artists, budding entrepreneurs, and merchants in the district. The public is invited to attend the free event.
To enhance the day’s festivities, the West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce will present live music with a bonus Brown Bag concert and a children’s pumpkin decorating station on-site.
The pumpkin decorating station will be set up where children can paint a small pumpkin to take home. All supplies will be provided at no charge. A limited number of 30 pumpkins will be available.
Live music is scheduled from 12:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. With singer songwriter Zach O’Neil (1:00-2:30 p.m.), listeners can expect lively entertainment with a taste of old and new country, blues, rock, and original music.
Honing her craft since 5 years of age, Julianne Post (12:00-1:00 p.m.) is an author and songwriter whose uplifting lyrics lend themselves deeply to the days of traditional Americana and Folk music.
There are a few vendor spaces still available. Vendors who are interested in participating in the market can email alafrance@westmonroe.la.gov for more information. Only vendors offering artisan and handmade items will be considered.
City of West Monroe’s Main Street Director Adrienne LaFrance-Wells hopes the activities will encourage people to visit and shop downtown. “The downtown district is bustling with activity right now. The market gives people even more reason to come downtown and discover what we have to offer while providing our area’s artisans and budding entrepreneurs a venue to sell their wares.”
