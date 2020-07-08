Family Date Night presented by Ouachita Valley Federal Credit Union, Ouachita Green and Keep West Monroe Beautiful from 5-10pm
Event will consist of live music, food trucks, popcorn, cotton candy and a showing of the movie Sandlot. Kayak Rentals will be available through H2GO. Event starts at 5 to 10 p.m., live music starts with Lane Hodnett from 6-7 p.m. followed by Jordan and Stacy Sheppard 7-8:30 p.m. and movie Sandlot begins at 8:30-10 p.m.
Ticket prices $2 per person or $10 per car (no large vans or buses), can be purchased at event.
