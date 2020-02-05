Lanar Whitney, the LAGOP National Committee Chair Woman, spoke to an enthusiastic crowd of Republican men and women on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at the West Monroe Convention Center.
Whitney explained how the National Republican Committee plans to re-elect President Donald Trump in November. According to the Chairwoman, fundraising efforts were tremendously successful during the impeachment hearings. The campaign has already begun. Precinct chairmen are currently being recruited throughout the entire nation. The campaign will launch an intensive outreach to all voters regardless of their socioeconomic status or previous political profile. She announced that Ronna McDaniel will serve as Chair of the National Republican Convention to be held in Charlotte, North Carolina on August 24-29.
Whitney explained that three delegates and three alternates will be elected from each Congressional district. She briefly explained the protocol for serving as a Delegate to the National Convention. The Fifth Congressional District will hold caucus sites in Monroe and Alexandria. Retired State Representative Kay Katz will coordinate the local caucus to be held in the American Legion Hall at 401 Forsythe Avenue on Saturday, March 28 from 12:00 until 4:00. Any registered Republican may run for election as a Delegate by contacting Representative Katz. Additional information will be posted on the Ouachita Parish Women’s Republican Club Facebook Page.
President Misti Cordell and Vice-president Angie Robert welcomed many guests including thirteen new members.
Robert who leads Membership Recruitment explained that any registered Republican woman or man may join as either an Active or Associate Member. Dues are $35 for the year and those interested should check the club website. New members may obtain a membership form online or join by attending the next meeting on the first Monday of March. Robert reported the current membership includes 153 women and 59 men.
The topics at meetings are always focused on current political affairs within the community, state or nation. Politics affects nearly every aspect of our lives; thus, we all should be enlightened.
