In an effort organized by Susan Baily, the Director of the Bureau of Emergency Medical Services with the state Department of Health, local first responders received the first round of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
Baily and her team administered approximately 120 vaccinations at the Monroe Public Safety Center. Those vaccinated include first responders from area fire departments and other emergency response agencies. The departments included Monroe, West Monroe, Ouachita Parish, Start, and others.
“We are appreciative of Ms. Bailey and her staff for the hard work they are performing in an effort to ensure that first responders can continue to provide emergency services to those that need us in this difficult time,” Monroe Fire Chief Terry Williams said. “At the MFD, we have learned that we are not exempt from the pandemic and the difficulties it places on agencies in staffing day to day operations. We are very hopeful that the vaccines will provide relief and eventually eliminate this pandemic.”
Bailey and her team will return in six weeks to administer round two of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.
Participation is optional, but any first responder who abstained from the first round of vaccinations will be able to start the vaccination process at the next visit.
